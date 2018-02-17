The #MarshallStrong benefit concert will be on Saturday, February 17 at the Twin Lakes Worship Center in Benton, KY.

Due to overwhelming support from the community, the concert has decided to expand the event to three shows.

In less than 2 days after posting tickets for the free concert for claim, nearly 2,000 tickets were sold.

On Tuesday, January 23, the decision was made by Jacob and Victoria Petway, of Calvert City, KY, to promote a benefit concert for the families affected by the Marshall County High School Shooting.

"When this happened, we knew we had to do something for the community. I felt a constant tug on my heart, by God, to do something tangible for the families," said Jacob Petway.

After making the initial post on Facebook, the Petways were flooded with phone calls, text messages, emails to support the concert.

During this time frame, they joined with the team at Twin Lakes Worship Center to host this event.

"The entire team at Twin Lakes has been amazing to work with. They have taken up a role as co-promoters and have helped create a huge event that will be remembered for years," noted Petway.

The concert will feature Coffee Street Records artists Rising Life, and Alex Audio. It will also feature area worship group, Unchained. There will be three concerts featuring the three bands at 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

