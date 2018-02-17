U.S. 27 reopens after crash involving ambulance near Falmouth

Officials said eight people are injured after a crash on a U.S. highway involving an ambulance.

Pendleton County Emergency Management said U.S. 27 was shut down near Liberty Ridge Road for over an hour due to the crash.

Officials said the eight people were injured when a car lost control and struck the ambulance.

All were transported to area hospitals. Police expect them to be treated and released.

A dispatcher said the ambulance involved is a Pendleton County emergency vehicle.

Officials said weather seemed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.