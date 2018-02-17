Lindsey Vonn responds to Twitter trolls after 6th place finish in Super G

(CNN) - U.S. skier Lindsey Vonn is hitting back at internet trolls who criticized her performance at the 2018 Winter Olympic games.

Early Saturday, she tweeted: "Frustrating to be so close to the podium and to have made such a big mistake...but that's ski racing. I'm proud of the way I skied and how I attacked the course. I gave it my all and came up short. That's life. Now it's on to the downhill!"

After Vonn's disappointing performance in the Women's Super G event where she finished sixth, many people on Twitter ridiculed her.

Some of the criticisms focused on her remarks about President Donald Trump. Back in December, she said she wouldn't accept an invitation to the white house if she won a gold at the Olympic games.

Vonn will compete in another race, the women's downhill on Feb. 21, in which she is a serious gold medal contender.

