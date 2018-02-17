UPDATE: Lanes reopened on I-64 eastbound

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPDATE: KYTC reports that all lanes have been reopened as of 7:40p.m.

UPDATE: Only the right lane is closed as of 5:30p.m. according to KYTC.

A crash in the median of I-64 Eastbound at mile marker 19 on the Gene Snyder has closed the right and center lanes, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said on Saturday.

The accident involved two cars and happened on Saturday afternoon, according to Trimarc.

Trimarc estimated that the lanes would be closed for three hours.

