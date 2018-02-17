Indiana rallies, holds off Iowa 84-82

By LUKE MEREDITH

AP Sports Writer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Robert Johnson scored a career-high 29 points on nine 3s and Indiana rallied from an early 13-point deficit and then held off Iowa 84-82, picking up its fourth straight victory.

Devonte Green had 18 points for the Hoosiers (16-12, 9-7 Big Ten), who also blew a 13-point lead before Freddie McSwain Jr. hit the game-winning basket on a layup with 46 seconds left.

Tyler Cook had 28 points and 10 rebounds for Iowa (12-17, 3-13) - but he missed a put-back at the buzzer that would've forced overtime.

Juwan Morgan opened the second half with a 3 to tie the game at 45 - a shot that served as a precursor for things to come. Indiana buried seven of their first nine tries from 3-point range after halftime, including three straight from Johnson, to go up 72-59 with just over 10 minutes left.

But Iowa - which got outscored 62-36 after hitting its first 10 shots - answered with a quick 14-2 run to get within 74-73. A pair of Cook free throws made it 82-all with 1:50 left.

THE BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers kept their very slim hopes of reaching the NCAA Tournament alive by avoiding what would've been a terrible late February loss. If they can beat Nebraska and Ohio State to close out the regular season - an unlikely but not impossible scenario - the Hoosiers will head to New York with a shot.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes can score with anyone. It's their defense that'll need to be fixed in the offseason. The Hoosiers were wide open on many of those tries beyond the arc, allowing multiple players beyond Johnson to get into a groove from the perimeter. Still, Iowa deserves credit for making a game of it until the final buzzer sounded.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Plays at Nebraska on Tuesday.

Iowa: Plays at Minnesota on Wednesday.

