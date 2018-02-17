1 injured in single-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Feb. 17 at 12.:26 p.m.

According to McCracken County Sherif'f's Department, 25-year-old Carter Deasel, from Symsonia, was traveling south on Old Mayfield Road when he left the road. Deasel overcorrected, causing his vehicle to overturn in the middle of the road.

Deasel was transported to Baptist Hospital will non-life-threatening injuries.

