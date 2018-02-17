Smith, Maggard lead No. 24 Belmont women to 17th straight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Kylee Smith had 17 points and 11 rebounds, Darby Maggard had 14 points and 10 assists and No. 24 Belmont won its 17th straight game 80-56 over Morehead State on Saturday.

Sally McCabe added 16 points and Jenny Roy had 11 rebounds to go with nine points as the Bruins (26-3, 16-0 Ohio Valley Conference) had a 51-29 rebounding advantage.

Belmont clinched the OVC title outright and has won 35 straight regular-season conference games and 41 straight against OVC opponents.

Smith, McCabe and Maddie Wright had four points and Roy and Maggard had 3-pointers as Belmont bolted to an 18-2 lead.

The Eagles (19-10, 10-6) had a 14-4 run in the second quarter to get within six but trailed by 11 at the half. They cut it to seven midway through the third, but a 12-2 Belmont run ended the threat.

Eriel McKee had 22 points for Morehead State.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.