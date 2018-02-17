2 people found dead in central Kentucky home

Police have not released a cause of death for either individual. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Estill County officials are investigating after two people died in an Irvine, Kentucky home.

According to WLEX, the incident happened Saturday afternoon in a home on Hood Avenue.

Police said that the woman initially barricaded herself inside the home. WLEX reports that police tried to get the woman to exit the house and set off smoke bombs before they entered. The woman and a man were then found dead inside.

Police have not released a cause of death for the man or woman and they have not been identified. The bodies are being taken to Frankfort for autopsies.

