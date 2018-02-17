HCSO, KSP investigating remains found in wooded area - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

HCSO, KSP investigating remains found in wooded area

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Officials are investigating some skeletal remains.

We're told those remains were found in a wooded area in southern Henderson County.

Officials say it hasn't been determined if the remains are human.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department and KSP are investigating. 

We will keep you updated.

