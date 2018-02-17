UPDATE: All lanes now open at I-265 at National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UPDATE: KYTC reports that all lanes are open as of 11:11p.m.

All southbound lanes of I-265 have been shut down following a single-vehicle crash.

I-265 southbound at National Turnpike, at exit 8, was shut down shortly after 9 p.m. due to the rollover wreck, according to the Kentucky Transportation Department.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Officials have not said how long they expect the roadway to be closed.

