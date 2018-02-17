1 arrested after traffic stop, standoff in Covington

One man was arrested Saturday night after a traffic stop ensued a standoff at a residence in Covington.

Police said officers attempted to stop 29-year-old Jared Derkson, but he fled on foot to his residence in the 1500 block of St. Clair Street.

During the foot pursuit, police said they saw Derkson carrying a black metal object they believed to be a gun.

According to police, he was out on parole for second degree assault by use of a handgun.

A perimeter was established around the home and a search warrant was obtained.

The Covington SWAT Unit was assisted by members of the Kenton County SWAT Team.

After several hours of failing to communicate with Derkson, the teams made entry and found him hiding in the basement.

He is charged with fleeing and evading, and various traffic offenses.

