Two suspects wanted in Trigg County car theft

The Trigg County Sheriff's Department is searching for two suspects after a vehicle theft.

Cody Allen Settle and Maya Luellen Bridges have warrants issued for their arrests for the theft.

If you see either of them or know where they may be call Crime Stoppers 270-522-INFO or the Trigg County Sheriff's Department (270) 522-8888

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.