Man killed in Middletown identified

Police are investigating a homicide on Pope Lick Road. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The coroner has identified the man involved in a death investigation in Middletown Saturday night.

The call came in around 7:00 p.m. of a person down, LMPD said.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shawn Hamm, 34, was pronounced dead at University Hospital at 8:56 p.m. Saturday.

It happened in the 1500 block of S. Pope Lick Place, according to Metrosafe.

Police said they arrived on the scene and found Hamm suffering from a blunt force trauma. He was transported to UofL Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating.

The coroner ruled the manner of death as pending.

