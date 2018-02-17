Police investigating homicide in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in Middletown.

The call came in around 7:00pm of a person down, LMPD said.

It happened in the 1500 block of S. Pope Lick Place, according to Metrosafe.

Police said they arrived on the scene and found a man suffering from a blunt force trauma. He was transported to UofL Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating.

