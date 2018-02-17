Fire crews battle flames inside Henderson Co. business

We're learning part of a Henderson County business caught fire Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Teknor Apex Company. That's along Ohio Drive off of highway 60.

Henderson firefighters say they were called to business around 10:30 Friday night. It was reported as a general fire alarm. But, when they got there, they say they found heavy smoke and then a fire inside the building.

An assistant fire chief in Henderson says no one was hurt. In fact, he doesn't believe the plant was in operational hours.

However, firefighters did face obstacles. Ohio Street is a dead end, and the fire hydrant is across the street.

Fire crews had to run hoses across the road. He says employees from neighboring business both leaving work and trying to get to work were driving over those water lines.

Investigators believe the fire was started in part of the manufacturing process.

They were able to look at surveillance video, but right now the cause has not been released.

Crews stayed in the area until about a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.