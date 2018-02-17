Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola 54, W. Noble 42

Austin 63, Borden 31

Batesville 51, Beech Grove 46

Bethesda Christian 64, Clinton Central 52

Bloomington South 69, Jennings Co. 55

Boonville 75, S. Spencer 71

Brown Co. 41, White River Valley 39

Brownstown 49, Providence 44

Carmel 53, Warsaw 44

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62, Indpls N. Central 54

Central Noble 63, Lakeland 52

Churubusco 66, Whitko 60

Clinton Prairie 53, Attica 40

Cloverdale 67, Shakamak 55

Columbia City 52, Northridge 47

Connersville 53, Lawrenceburg 35

Covenant Christian 54, Christian Academy 47

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 62, Frontier 46

Covington 46, S. Vermillion 36

Crawford Co. 35, Lanesville 31

Culver Academy 59, Maconaquah 44

Decatur Central 83, Indpls Northwest 64

E. Central 49, Franklin Co. 41

E. Noble 64, Wawasee 51

Eastern (Greentown) 67, Madison-Grant 48

Edinburgh 53, Madison Shawe 38

Elkhart Memorial 62, S. Bend Clay 58

Elwood 69, Cowan 51

Floyd Central 72, Bloomington North 41

Fountain Central 56, Riverton Parke 49

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 98, Hamilton 32

Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 66, Union (Modoc) 49

Glenn 55, Triton 47

Goshen 66, LaPorte 45

Greenfield 53, Avon 44

Greenwood 60, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46

Hagerstown 64, Knightstown 58

Hamilton Hts. 85, Peru 64

Hauser 68, Indian Creek 61

Hebron 58, Hammond Clark 38

Henryville 59, Crothersville 34

Homestead 55, Jay Co. 46, OT

Indpls Brebeuf 82, Traders Point Christian 48

Indpls Broad Ripple 57, Indpls Scecina 50

Indpls Cathedral 74, Ft. Wayne Snider 70

Indpls Park Tudor 47, Providence Cristo Rey 42

Indpls Pike 64, Hamilton Southeastern 62, OT

Jasper 49, Pike Central 35

Kankakee Valley 74, Hanover Central 66

Knox 59, S. Central (Union Mills) 41

LaCrosse 52, Culver 40

Lafayette Catholic 56, Western 51

Lake Central 66, Michigan City 65

Lakewood Park 60, S. Bend Career Academy 38

LaVille 54, Bethany Christian 30

Lawrence Central 85, Indpls Lighthouse 46

Lawrence North 69, Ft. Wayne South 65

Lebanon 53, Tri-County 39

Liberty Christian 61, Christel House Academy 54

Logansport 90, Indpls Metro 82

Loogootee 61, Southridge 49

Lowell 76, E. Chicago Central 54

Martinsville 63, Columbus East 46

McCutcheon 58, Indpls Arlington 46

Merrillville 53, Hobart 31

Milan 55, Rising Sun 50

Mississinewa 62, Bluffton 42

Monroe Central 55, S. Adams 49

Monrovia 53, Indpls Lutheran 52

N. Judson 49, Caston 36

N. Vermillion 55, S. Putnam 40

New Palestine 63, Whiteland 49

NorthWood 52, Oregon-Davis 40

Norwell 67, Woodlan 62

Oldenburg 58, Cle. St. Joseph, Ohio 20

Owen Valley 55, Greencastle 49

Penn 69, Plymouth 45

Pioneer 79, N. White 46

Princeton 72, Ev. Central 67, OT

Princeton 72, Barr-Reeve 67, OT

Rossville 66, Faith Christian 52

S. Bend Riley 78, New Prairie 25

S. Bend Washington 86, Lighthouse CPA 69

S. Knox 43, Washington 36

Scottsburg 84, Southwestern (Hanover) 81, OT

Seeger 66, Delphi 49

Shelbyville 73, Morristown 66

Sheridan 69, Western Boone 66, 2OT

Shoals 64, W. Washington 60

Southern Wells 63, Union City 34

Southport 59, Ev. Reitz 46

Springs Valley 66, S. Central (Elizabeth) 48

Switzerland Co. 58, S. Dearborn 52

Taylor 46, Carroll (Flora) 29

Tecumseh 62, Perry Central 52

Tell City 59, N. Posey 56, 3OT

Terre Haute North 76, Ev. Harrison 68

Tipton 57, Frankfort 42

Tri 66, Randolph Southern 63

Tri-West 81, Northview 77

Valparaiso 70, Concord 66, 2OT

Vincennes 53, Gibson Southern 41

W. Vigo 51, N. Central (Farmersburg) 41

Wabash 92, Blackford 60

Waldron 74, Eminence 71

Wapahani 62, Yorktown 57

Washington Catholic 36, Medora 33

Washington Twp. 64, River Forest 52

Westfield 71, Kokomo 64

Westview 53, Prairie Hts. 36

Westville 81, Calumet Christian 64

Wood Memorial 83, N. Knox 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

New Madison Tri-Village, Ohio vs. Winchester, ccd.

N. Judson vs. Hebron, ccd.

N. Newton vs. S. Newton, ppd. to Feb 19.

GIRLS BASKETBALL Semi-State Class 4A

Zionsville 53, Penn 45

Warren Central 66, Bedford N. Lawrence 55

Class 3A

Northwestern 70, Fairfield 43

Greensburg 61, Danville 52

Class 2A

Central Noble 52, Frankton 44

Winchester 49, Paoli 47, OT

Class 1A

Michigan City Marquette 58, Tri-Central 18

Vincennes Rivet 77, Indpls Tindley 68

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.