Saturday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola 54, W. Noble 42
Austin 63, Borden 31
Batesville 51, Beech Grove 46
Bethesda Christian 64, Clinton Central 52
Bloomington South 69, Jennings Co. 55
Boonville 75, S. Spencer 71
Brown Co. 41, White River Valley 39
Brownstown 49, Providence 44
Carmel 53, Warsaw 44
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 62, Indpls N. Central 54
Central Noble 63, Lakeland 52
Churubusco 66, Whitko 60
Clinton Prairie 53, Attica 40
Cloverdale 67, Shakamak 55
Columbia City 52, Northridge 47
Connersville 53, Lawrenceburg 35
Covenant Christian 54, Christian Academy 47
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 62, Frontier 46
Covington 46, S. Vermillion 36
Crawford Co. 35, Lanesville 31
Culver Academy 59, Maconaquah 44
Decatur Central 83, Indpls Northwest 64
E. Central 49, Franklin Co. 41
E. Noble 64, Wawasee 51
Eastern (Greentown) 67, Madison-Grant 48
Edinburgh 53, Madison Shawe 38
Elkhart Memorial 62, S. Bend Clay 58
Elwood 69, Cowan 51
Floyd Central 72, Bloomington North 41
Fountain Central 56, Riverton Parke 49
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 98, Hamilton 32
Ft. Wayne Smith Academy 66, Union (Modoc) 49
Glenn 55, Triton 47
Goshen 66, LaPorte 45
Greenfield 53, Avon 44
Greenwood 60, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 46
Hagerstown 64, Knightstown 58
Hamilton Hts. 85, Peru 64
Hauser 68, Indian Creek 61
Hebron 58, Hammond Clark 38
Henryville 59, Crothersville 34
Homestead 55, Jay Co. 46, OT
Indpls Brebeuf 82, Traders Point Christian 48
Indpls Broad Ripple 57, Indpls Scecina 50
Indpls Cathedral 74, Ft. Wayne Snider 70
Indpls Park Tudor 47, Providence Cristo Rey 42
Indpls Pike 64, Hamilton Southeastern 62, OT
Jasper 49, Pike Central 35
Kankakee Valley 74, Hanover Central 66
Knox 59, S. Central (Union Mills) 41
LaCrosse 52, Culver 40
Lafayette Catholic 56, Western 51
Lake Central 66, Michigan City 65
Lakewood Park 60, S. Bend Career Academy 38
LaVille 54, Bethany Christian 30
Lawrence Central 85, Indpls Lighthouse 46
Lawrence North 69, Ft. Wayne South 65
Lebanon 53, Tri-County 39
Liberty Christian 61, Christel House Academy 54
Logansport 90, Indpls Metro 82
Loogootee 61, Southridge 49
Lowell 76, E. Chicago Central 54
Martinsville 63, Columbus East 46
McCutcheon 58, Indpls Arlington 46
Merrillville 53, Hobart 31
Milan 55, Rising Sun 50
Mississinewa 62, Bluffton 42
Monroe Central 55, S. Adams 49
Monrovia 53, Indpls Lutheran 52
N. Judson 49, Caston 36
N. Vermillion 55, S. Putnam 40
New Palestine 63, Whiteland 49
NorthWood 52, Oregon-Davis 40
Norwell 67, Woodlan 62
Oldenburg 58, Cle. St. Joseph, Ohio 20
Owen Valley 55, Greencastle 49
Penn 69, Plymouth 45
Pioneer 79, N. White 46
Princeton 72, Ev. Central 67, OT
Princeton 72, Barr-Reeve 67, OT
Rossville 66, Faith Christian 52
S. Bend Riley 78, New Prairie 25
S. Bend Washington 86, Lighthouse CPA 69
S. Knox 43, Washington 36
Scottsburg 84, Southwestern (Hanover) 81, OT
Seeger 66, Delphi 49
Shelbyville 73, Morristown 66
Sheridan 69, Western Boone 66, 2OT
Shoals 64, W. Washington 60
Southern Wells 63, Union City 34
Southport 59, Ev. Reitz 46
Springs Valley 66, S. Central (Elizabeth) 48
Switzerland Co. 58, S. Dearborn 52
Taylor 46, Carroll (Flora) 29
Tecumseh 62, Perry Central 52
Tell City 59, N. Posey 56, 3OT
Terre Haute North 76, Ev. Harrison 68
Tipton 57, Frankfort 42
Tri 66, Randolph Southern 63
Tri-West 81, Northview 77
Valparaiso 70, Concord 66, 2OT
Vincennes 53, Gibson Southern 41
W. Vigo 51, N. Central (Farmersburg) 41
Wabash 92, Blackford 60
Waldron 74, Eminence 71
Wapahani 62, Yorktown 57
Washington Catholic 36, Medora 33
Washington Twp. 64, River Forest 52
Westfield 71, Kokomo 64
Westview 53, Prairie Hts. 36
Westville 81, Calumet Christian 64
Wood Memorial 83, N. Knox 51
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
New Madison Tri-Village, Ohio vs. Winchester, ccd.
N. Judson vs. Hebron, ccd.
N. Newton vs. S. Newton, ppd. to Feb 19.
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
|Semi-State
|Class 4A
Zionsville 53, Penn 45
Warren Central 66, Bedford N. Lawrence 55
|Class 3A
Northwestern 70, Fairfield 43
Greensburg 61, Danville 52
|Class 2A
Central Noble 52, Frankton 44
Winchester 49, Paoli 47, OT
|Class 1A
Michigan City Marquette 58, Tri-Central 18
Vincennes Rivet 77, Indpls Tindley 68
