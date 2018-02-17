Eastern Kentucky upsets Tennessee State 72-59

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Nick Mayo scored 25 on 9-of-11 shooting, Dillon Avare came off the bench to score a season-high 15 and Eastern Kentucky upset Tennessee State 72-59 on Saturday night.

Mayo hit all six of his free throws and didn't miss a shot from the field until midway through the second half when he whiffed on his final two 3-pointers. Avare supplied the firepower in the first half for Eastern Kentucky (10-19, 4-12 Ohio Valley Conference), sinking four of his five made 3-pointers to guide the Colonels to a 31-24 lead at intermission. EKU shot 48 percent in the opening half, while the Tigers (15-12, 10-6) made just 7 of 24 attempts (29 percent), including 2 of 10 from distance.

Armani Chaney and Christian Mekowulu each scored 12 to pace Tennessee State.

Three of Eastern Kentucky's four wins in OVC play have come on the road.

