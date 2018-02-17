Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Barbourville 76, Red Bird 70
Beechwood 86, Cin. Riverview East, Ohio 48
Belfry 87, Jenkins 44
Betsy Layne 75, Lee Co. 42
Breathitt Co. 91, Piarist 51
Fort Knox 69, Beth Haven 55
Frankfort 45, Thomas Nelson 40
Lou. Seneca 58, Lou. Shawnee 55
Oneida Baptist 74, Owsley Co. 63
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fort Knox 62, Beth Haven 25
Frankfort 65, Barbourville 41
Garrard Co. 40, Berea 30
Johnson Central 68, Raceland 60
Lee Co. 64, Wolfe Co. 49
Lou. St. Francis 64, Frederick Fraize 39
Newport 58, Eminence 41
Oneida Baptist 51, Riverside Christian 35
Pike Co. Central 64, Harlan 36
St. Henry 54, Beechwood 23
West Jessamine 54, McCreary Central 46
|Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference Tournament
Calvary Christian 39, Christian Fellowship 12
Calvary Christian 58, Lou. Portland Christian 38
Lou. Portland Christian 43, Cov. Latin 26
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.