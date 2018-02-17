Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Barbourville 76, Red Bird 70

Beechwood 86, Cin. Riverview East, Ohio 48

Belfry 87, Jenkins 44

Betsy Layne 75, Lee Co. 42

Breathitt Co. 91, Piarist 51

Fort Knox 69, Beth Haven 55

Frankfort 45, Thomas Nelson 40

Lou. Seneca 58, Lou. Shawnee 55

Oneida Baptist 74, Owsley Co. 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fort Knox 62, Beth Haven 25

Frankfort 65, Barbourville 41

Garrard Co. 40, Berea 30

Johnson Central 68, Raceland 60

Lee Co. 64, Wolfe Co. 49

Lou. St. Francis 64, Frederick Fraize 39

Newport 58, Eminence 41

Oneida Baptist 51, Riverside Christian 35

Pike Co. Central 64, Harlan 36

St. Henry 54, Beechwood 23

West Jessamine 54, McCreary Central 46

Kentucky Christian Athletic Conference Tournament

Calvary Christian 39, Christian Fellowship 12

Calvary Christian 58, Lou. Portland Christian 38

Lou. Portland Christian 43, Cov. Latin 26

