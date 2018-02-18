Song created by local band featured in Olympics commercial

A WAVE Country band is getting national exposure after their song was featured in the commercials for the 2018 Olympics. (Source: Carrollton/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) — A WAVE Country band is getting national exposure after their song was featured in the commercials for the 2018 Olympics.

Several members of the indie-rock Christian band Carrollton are from the Louisville area.

Their song “Made For This” was chosen by NBC to promote the winter games.

Drummer Michael Loy is from New Albany and lead singer. Justin Mosteller is from Louisville.

Loy says the inspiration for the song was the sacrifices their families make to support the band members in their careers.

"They are as much of a part of what we do as a band as the four guys who are up there on the stage,” Loy said. “When we're on the road, we give it everything we've got. When we're home we give everything we've got to our family and our kiddos and that allows us the opportunity to keep pursuing this and hoping to make music that has an impact on someone."

The band says it’s too early to tell if the national exposure has increased their fanbase or record sales.

For more information on Carrollton, click here.

