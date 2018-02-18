Song created by local band featured in Olympics commercial

The coroner has identified the man involved in a death investigation in Middletown Saturday night.More >>
The coroner has identified the man involved in a death investigation in Middletown Saturday night.More >>
A WAVE Country band is getting national exposure after their song was featured in the commercials for the 2018 Olympics.More >>
A WAVE Country band is getting national exposure after their song was featured in the commercials for the 2018 Olympics.More >>
Indiana native Nick Goepper delivered on his final slopestyle run in a big way.More >>
Indiana native Nick Goepper delivered on his final slopestyle run in a big way.More >>
Congressman John Yarmuth was blunt in his criticism of President Donald Trump's latest controversial tweet.More >>
Congressman John Yarmuth was blunt in his criticism of President Donald Trump's latest controversial tweet.More >>
On Monday, work will begin to fix a traffic restricting issue in the tunnel, and that construction could impact your commute.More >>
On Monday, work will begin to fix a traffic restricting issue in the tunnel, and that construction could impact your commute.More >>