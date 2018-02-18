Police: Two related shootings in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating two related shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

A call came in at 12:07 a.m. of a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the Okolona Fire Station in the 8500 block of Preston Highway. Police believe he was shot somewhere else.

The call for the second incident came in around 12:11 a.m. of a gunshot wound victim at Cooper Chapel Road. The victim has been transported to the hospital.

This story will be updated.

