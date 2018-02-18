UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in related Okolona shootings

One person is dead and another injured after two related shootings in Okolona. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Steven Richard)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating two related shootings that happened early Sunday morning.

A call came in at 12:07 a.m. of a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the Okolona Fire Station in the 8500 block of Preston Highway.

Just minutes later at 12:11 a.m., police received another call of another man shot at around Cooper Chapel Road and River Trail. Police say the shootings happened at Crown Liquors, in the 5900 block of Cooper Chapel Road.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

According to police, the victim from the Cooper Chapel Road shooting died at University of Louisville Hospital.

The other victim, the one shot, then taken to the Okolona Fire Station, is listed in serious condition.

Police do not have any suspects. Anyone with information in these two related shootings is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

