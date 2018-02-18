Paducah man arrested for arson in McCracken County

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, 55-year-old Keith Lynn Fortner of Paducah was arrested on one count of arson in the first degree on Feb. 17.

The arrest stems from an arson investigation on Wilson Ave.

Around 6:12 p.m. the Reidland Farley Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wilson Ave. The department located a fire under the trailer home and put it out. After surveying the scene and determining foul play, the department called the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's Deputies investigated and found signs of arson. During the investigation, deputies discovered physical evidence leading them to Fortner as a possible suspect.

When deputies found Fortner, physical evidence was also discovered on his property that linked him to the fire.

According to the sheriff's department, during an interview with detectives, Fortner admitted to intentionally setting the fire to scare the victim, who was inside the home at the time.

Fortner was arrested without incident.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

