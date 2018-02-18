Newport Police investigating homicide - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Newport Police investigating homicide

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) -

The Newport Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Saturday night.

Police responded to a call about a person shot at 326 Lindsey Street around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they found Jonathan C. Hayward, 24, with a gunshot wound. Hayward later died at the hospital.

Newport Police ask anyone with information to call Detective McCarthy at 859-655-2018.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Business owner harassed over showing support for police

    Business owner harassed over showing support for police

    Sunday, February 18 2018 12:06 PM EST2018-02-18 17:06:59 GMT
    Sunday, February 18 2018 12:06 PM EST2018-02-18 17:06:59 GMT

    The store owner showed support for police, and someone posted a threatening sign on her door.

    More >>

    The store owner showed support for police, and someone posted a threatening sign on her door.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Dillon drives 3 back to victory in Daytona 500

    The Latest: Dillon drives 3 back to victory in Daytona 500

    Sunday, February 18 2018 10:40 AM EST2018-02-18 15:40:52 GMT
    Sunday, February 18 2018 6:53 PM EST2018-02-18 23:53:38 GMT

    The Daytona 500 is sold out for the third straight year.

    More >>

    The Daytona 500 is sold out for the third straight year.

    More >>

  • Pacific cruise liner brawl sends guests fleeing to cabins

    Pacific cruise liner brawl sends guests fleeing to cabins

    Sunday, February 18 2018 12:10 AM EST2018-02-18 05:10:22 GMT
    Sunday, February 18 2018 12:36 PM EST2018-02-18 17:36:13 GMT

    A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.

    More >>

    A South Pacific cruise was interrupted by brawls apparently caused by a 23-member family who threw punches at other passengers, some of whom locked themselves in cabins to escape days of violence.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly