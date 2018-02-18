Newport Police investigating homicide

The Newport Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Saturday night.

Police responded to a call about a person shot at 326 Lindsey Street around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they found Jonathan C. Hayward, 24, with a gunshot wound. Hayward later died at the hospital.

Newport Police ask anyone with information to call Detective McCarthy at 859-655-2018.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.