All lanes of Twin Bridges reopened after brief closure - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

All lanes of Twin Bridges reopened after brief closure

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
How long the bridges will be closed is still unknown at this time. (WFIE) How long the bridges will be closed is still unknown at this time. (WFIE)
View from the Twin Bridges Skyvision HD camera at 7:11 a.m. Sunday (WFIE) View from the Twin Bridges Skyvision HD camera at 7:11 a.m. Sunday (WFIE)
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

All lanes of the Twin Bridges are now open after a brief closure early Sunday.

Henderson Police Department said the closure was due to ice, which created hazardous driving conditions and resulted in multiple crashes.

[WATCH: Twin Bridges Skyvision HD]

Around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Kentucky State Highway trucks arrived to salt and treat the Twin Bridges.

Emergency personnel advises drivers to be cautious as they travel across.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly