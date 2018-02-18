I-64 westbound back open near downtown after 2 officer-involved wrecks

On Monday, work will begin to fix a traffic restricting issue in the tunnel, and that construction could impact your commute.More >>
All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are now back open near downtown Louisville after two officer-involved wrecks, and several other ensuing collisions.
Police are investigating two related shootings that happened early Sunday morning.
Officials have not said how long they expect the roadway to be closed.
Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in Middletown.
