I-64 westbound closed near downtown after 2 officer-involved wrecks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed near downtown Louisville after two officer-involved wrecks, and several other ensuing collisions.

Metrosafe confirms, the first call came in of an LMPD-officer involved collision at 7:59 a.m. Sunday. This was on I-64 westbound at 9th Street.

Just six minutes later, at 8:05 a.m., an Indiana State Police officer was involved in a wreck on 64 westbound at the 1.9 mile marker, just after the Sherman Minton Bridge.

No injuries have been reported from either of these.

Metrosafe did advise several other wrecks have been reported in this area due to ice on the roadway.

The westbound lanes are shutdown at 3rd Street.

This story will be updated.

