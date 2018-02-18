I-64 westbound closed near downtown after 2 officer-involved wrecks

All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed after two officer-involved wrecks, and several other ensuing collisions.More >>
Police are investigating two related shootings that happened early Sunday morning.More >>
Officials have not said how long they expect the roadway to be closed.More >>
Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in Middletown.More >>
Indiana state officials have launched a new system intended to make it easier for Indiana motorists to report roadway problems such as potholes.More >>
