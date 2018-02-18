Traffic Alert: Repairs to begin on water system at the East End Tunnels

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you travel through the East End Tunnel, there is a traffic alert for your drive. On Monday, work will begin to fix a traffic restricting issue in the tunnel, and that construction could impact your commute.

Signs have been warning drivers into the East End Tunnel, rerouting drivers carrying hazardous materials away from the east end tunnels for the Lewis and Clark Bridge.

That message has been displayed after it was discovered the tunnel's fire sprinkler system is down. A glitch in the tunnel's electronic system caused it's pipes to freeze. The sprinklers, which is the first tier of defense, don't work.

"The system is designed to start a boiler system, which heats the water and sends it down through the sprinkler system to keep the water above freezing," Harrods Creek Fire Marshal Steve Hanson explained in January.

The temporary restriction that went into effect January 15th was put in place in case of a fire in the tunnel.

To repair the issue, the left lane of the Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed in the East End Tunnel, to accommodate equipment needed for the repairs.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, with a lane closure on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The repairs will take approximately three weeks to complete.

The official order on the travel restriction will expire once repairs are complete. Hazmat vehicles will need to follow a signed detour, using Interstate 71 to I-65 North.

