Yarmuth calls Trump 'a disgrace' on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Congressman John Yarmuth was blunt Sunday in his criticism of President Donald Trump's latest controversial tweet.

Late Saturday night, Trump continued his recent criticism of the FBI, this time in connection with the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Yarmuth responded simply calling Trump "a disgrace".

Since his FBI tweet, Trump has also tweeted his thoughts on CNN, Adam Schiff, the Russia investigation, Former President Barack Obama and the Generic Congressional Ballot.

