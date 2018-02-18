Yarmuth calls Trump 'a disgrace' on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Congressman John Yarmuth was blunt Sunday in his criticism of President Donald Trump's latest controversial tweet.

Late Saturday night, Trump continued his recent criticism of the FBI, this time in connection with the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Yarmuth responded simply calling Trump "a disgrace".

You are a disgrace. https://t.co/YMJpPyihdo — Rep. John Yarmuth (@RepJohnYarmuth) February 18, 2018

Since his FBI tweet, Trump has also tweeted his thoughts on CNN, Adam Schiff, the Russia investigation, Former President Barack Obama and the Generic Congressional Ballot.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.