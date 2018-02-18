WATCH: Nick Goepper wows with Silver Medal run in freeskiing slopestyle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Indiana native Nick Goepper delivered on his final slopestyle run in a big way.

Goepper took home the silver, improving on the bronze he won at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

Goepper previously spoke publicly about mental health and his own battles with depression.

