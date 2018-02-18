No. 5 Notre Dame dominates BC for 89-55 win

By MIKE SHALIN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - Jessica Shepard and Jackie Young led five players in double figures with 18 points apiece and No. 5 Notre Dame cruised to its 10th consecutive victory, an 89-55 win over Boston College on Sunday.

Kristina Nelson scored 16 points, Arike Ogunbowale had 15 and Marina Mabrey 11 as the Fighting Irish (25-2, 13-1 ACC) won for the 18th time in their past 19 games. Young and Kathryn Westbeld both grabbed eight rebounds.

Taylor Ortlepp led the Eagles (7-20, 2-12) with a career-high 24 points, but the Irish spoiled the Eagles' senior day with their second win of the season over BC. Katie Quandt had a career-high nine rebounds and seven points in the loss.

Down 6-4 early, the Fighting Irish went on a 10-0 run over a 2:27 span to take control and never trailed over the final 33:54.

They built their lead to 13 but three straight 3-pointers by Ortlepp got the Eagles as close at six. It was 39-30 at the break. The lead grew to 21 six minutes into the second half and ND was never in trouble.

It was 61-42 at the end of three and the Irish opened the fourth on a 12-2 spurt, six of the points by Ogunbowale.

BIG PICTURE

Despite a spate of injuries, Notre Dame, in its 208th straight week in the AP poll, is cruising toward its 23rd straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Fighting Irish, who haven't lost since Jan. 11, have finished the road portion of their regular season. They have two games remaining before the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

The Irish, tied for second in the country with 14 road wins (No. 1 Connecticut has 15), would clinch a share of the conference regular-season title if they win their last two.

They came in Sunday tied with No. 4 Louisville and would lose the tiebreaker because of their 100-67 loss to the Cardinals.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame hosts Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

Boston College finishes with two on the road and is at Florida State on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.