Neighbors react to death of man in Middletown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been identified in a homicide in Middletown. 34-year-old Shawn Hamm was found suffering from blunt force trauma and pronounced dead at UofL Hospital on Saturday night. Neighbors said they saw police presence at the home earlier in the day.

“When I got around the corner I saw all the officers sitting in Doctor Hamm’s driveway and it was eerie because you never see stuff like that going on in our neighborhood,” Alice Sowders said.

Sowders said she was on her way to work when she saw a large police presence at her neighbor’s home on South Pope Lick Road.

By Saturday afternoon the police had left, but they would return to the property later that day.

“We got back around 5 or 5:30 p.m. and didn’t hear or see anything until this morning when we heard someone was injured and died,” Sowders said.

Ronald J. Hamm is listed as the owner of the nearly million-dollar estate.

Several classic cars could be seen inside a garage on his property.

Three others are listed as residents including 34-year-old Shawn Hamm.

“You never expect anything like this from this neighborhood because it’s so quiet and it’s a nice peaceful neighborhood,” Sowders said.

Sowders was surprised by the first sighting of police Saturday morning and never expected someone would be beaten to death hours later.

“It’s a real uneasy feeling no knowing that there was someone murdered across the street,” Sowders said.

LMPD PIO Dwight Mitchell said the LMPD is not looking for a suspect.

Once the investigation is complete, detectives will turn the case over the Jefferson County Attorney’s office for a recommendation.

