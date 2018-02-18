UK's DanceBlue raises more than $1.8 million for pediatric cancer

All funds raised go to the Golden Matrix Fund. (Source: DanceBlue)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dancing for a good cause; that's been the goal of the University of Kentucky's DanceBlue since 2006.

DanceBlue is a year around fund-raising effort that spreads awareness of pediatric cancer through various events, a 5K run, and mini-marathons.

Each February, DanceBlue holds a 24-hour dance marathon. All funds raised go to the Golden Matrix Fund.

This weekend, DanceBlue raised $1,804,068.77 for pediatric cancer as hundreds came out for the event.

The University of Kentucky's Golden Matrix Fund supports kids in the DanceBlue Kentucky Children's Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic.

