Purchase Parkway ramp to I-24 to be restricted for examination

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane on the Purchase Parkway ramp on I-24 on Feb. 19.

The northbound traffic will be restricted to one lane to examine the area for land slippage from the recent rain.

The restrict is expected to last half a day to a full day depending on the examination.

