Louisville Urban League's expungement clinic reaches capacity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Reily Reentry Project helped people file and process expungement requests on Saturday at Roosevelt Perry Elementary.

Thanks to a donation and help from local attorneys, the Louisville Urban League helped people with criminal records eligible for expungement take steps to clear their paths for the future.

Attorneys from Wyatt, Tarrant and Combs, along with the Legal Aid Society helped the Urban League run the program.

It was funded by a $100,000 donation from Stephen Reily.

Even with 40 volunteers filling out and filing forms, the clinic reached capacity Saturday morning.

"It's really heartbreaking that we cannot help everybody because of course that's what you want to do, but unfortunately we're not going to be able to do that, but we'll help everybody that we can," Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said. "We all make mistakes right? And people deserve a second chance."

The Louisville Urban League hopes to host another expungement clinic as soon as possible.

