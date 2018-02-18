New Albany: Armstrong Road closed due to flooding

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Armstrong Road has been closed due to rising water levels, the City of New Albany said on Sunday night.

The intersection of Old Ford Road and Armstrong Road is also closed due to flooding.

Rain is in the forecast for Monday morning, which may further impact road closures.

Officials did not have an estimate on when the roads would be reopened.

