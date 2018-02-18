Union Co. HS celebrates 3rd state championship in a row

Union County High School's men's wrestling team are state champs for the third year in a row. A pep rally was held on Sunday to congratulate the team.

It was a day of celebration in Union County as the wrestling team brought home another state title.

"That's the number one goal, and we accomplished it," Senior Saul Ervin said. "You can't ask more than that. It's exciting, it's fun!"

"It's a crazy feeling like it's exciting to win a state title three years in a row," Sophomore Matthias Ervin said.

Making the Braves state champions for the 10th time in school history. It's something players and coaches say wouldn't have been possible without the support of the community.

"It is an incredible feat," Braves fan Greg Oxford said. "The community is a great supporter of this bunch. They do a phenomenal job. They have an excellent coaching staff."

"The support is wonderful, it makes you more confident," Matthias said.

Oxford also says he's going to continue cheering on the team, but for now, the reality of this three-peat is still setting in.

"I know we are going to look back and go wow that's amazing," Coach Ervin said. "A lot of times you don't know where you are at until you look back sometimes, and I know when we look back in the next day or so it's going to be pretty remarkable and it will sink in."

Saul and Matthias both also won individual titles in their weight class.

