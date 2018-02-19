'We've finally reached our tipping point.' Local debate over gun rights and rules comes to a head

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Advocates on both sides of the gun control debate led a community forum on Sunday.



With the two recent school shootings, the Jan. 23 shooting that killed two students in Marshall County, Kentucky, and the Feb. 14 shooting that killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida, the panel packed the room to take on the controversial topic.



With two kids at home, Deborah Fuertes advocated for common sense gun laws.



"Every time this happens to another parent's child, it feels to me like it's happening to my child,” Fuertes said.



Fuertes was among those who expressed the feeling that the conversation over gun rules and rights has reached a critical point.



"We're done,” retired LMPD sergeant Mike Schugart said. “Too many have died because of our inaction. I actually think we've finally reached our tipping point.”

Intense emotions fueled the conversation which often became heated with different views on the root of the problem.



Open Range CEO Barry Laws considered himself the gun expert of the panel.



"Unfortunately we aren't asking the right questions today,” Laws said. "If we want to start with,'let's ban all guns' that's not really a conversation. The conversation to me would be ‘how do we stop somebody from pulling a trigger with a gun.’"



Dean Walker, whose daughter, Savannah Waler, was killed in a shooting at the Tim Faulker Gallery in 2017 and Connie Coartney with MOMS Demand Action for Gun Sense were also on the panel.



"We think it's time our lawmakers and our people in charge in Washington and Frankfort do something about this issue,” Coartney said.



While the conversation wasn’t able to move forward toward talk of a solution, Schugart said he’s hopeful for progress.



“It's not coming from the adults in the room, it's coming from those kids in parkland and in Florida,” Schugart said. “I’m really impressed with them and I have a feeling we haven’t heard the last of them and thank goodness for that.”

