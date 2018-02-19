2 guys try to see 'Black Panther' disguised as 1 very tall guy in a trench coat

You've seen it in old cartoons, but probably never in real life. (Source: Twitter @ steveslikescups)

Two guys tried to get a two-for-one ticket price to see Black Panther this weekend, with one person on the other's shoulders, all covered with a huge trench coat. Twitter user @steveslikecups posted the video of the attempt.

The theater manager, naturally, wasn't fooled and the two had to pay for separate tickets.

Black Panther brought in an estimated $192 million for its first three days in North America.

