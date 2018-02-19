The Voice's Adam Levine is a dad again

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Voice's Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are proud parents again.

Prinsloo gave birth to the couple's second baby girl recently, People magazine confirms.

The only thing we know about the new baby is her name, Gio Grace Levine. She joins the couple's other daughter, Dusty, who was born in September 2016.

