Teen charged in connection to threats against WAVE Country school districts

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A 15-year-old was taken into custody in connection to a social media threat against two WAVE County school districts.

The threat made on Feb. 18 was directed at New Albany Floyd County Schools and Clark County School, according to the New Albany Police Department.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The 15-year-old was charged with felony intimidation.

The New Albany Police Department posted about the arrest on Facebook and stated in part, “It’s important to know these threatening statements are damaging to our community and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent law allows.”

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.