Man shot, killed in Okolona identified

The victim and another men were shot at Crown Liquors in the 5900 block of Cooper Chapel Road around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Louisville Metro police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in Okolona has been identified.

Michael Anthony Winters, 22, died from multiple gunshot wounds at University of Louisville Hospital at 1:05 a.m. on Sunday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor.

PREVIOUS STORY: 1 dead, 1 injured in related Okolona shootings

Winters was shot at Crown Liquors in the 5900 block of Cooper Chapel Road around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, according to Louisville Metro police.

Just minutes before Winters was reported as shot, police responded a report of another man suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to the Okolona Fire Station and then transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Police said the shootings were related and that both shootings happened at the liquor store.

Anyone with information related to the shootings is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.