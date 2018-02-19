1 family displaced following Jeffersonville fire

Jeffersonville Fire Department firefighters were called to the 9200 block of Beacon Drive, in the Lighthouse Apartment complex, around 5:30 a.m. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Fire crews worked to put out flames inside an apartment complex Monday morning.

Jeffersonville Fire Department firefighters were called to the 9200 block of Beacon Drive, in the Lighthouse Apartment complex, around 5:30 a.m.

When crews arrived they found flames in an upstairs unit, according to Jeffersonville Fire Department Sgt. Justin Ames.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

No injuries were reported. Ames said working smoke detectors and an alarm system helped everyone get out of the building safely.

Ames said the fire was contained to the one unit and that one family was displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.