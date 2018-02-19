ISP: Semi hauling grain overturns on SR 62 in Clark Co., lanes shut down

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – Traffic on a portion of State Road 62 is shut down due to an overturned semi.

Indiana State Police said the semi was hauling grain and overturned around 7:22 a.m. Monday.

SR 62 is closed in both directions from Charlestown Landing Road to Pike Street to allow crews to clean the roadway.

The condition of the driver has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

