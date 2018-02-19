Man charged with cutting companion multiple times

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is facing charges for assaulting his companion with a knife.

Ronald C. Hooker, 30, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault 1st - domestic violence.

Just before 6 p.m. Feb. 17, police were called to the 3900 block of Cane Run Road on a trouble run. Officers found a man who was bleeding from severe cuts to the neck, head, and lower extremities. The victim was able to tell police that Hooker was the person who assaulted him.

Hooker was arrested after being spotted the next day at Cane Run Road and Ralph Ave. After waving his rights, Hooker admitted to stabbing the victim.

Bond for Hooker, who was also wanted on a bench warrant in a 2016 heroin possession case, was set at $50,000 cash.

