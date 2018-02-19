KY man arrested in Colorado after allegedly killing grandparents, uncle

Authorities say the three victims were found inside a home in Allen County, KY. (WSMV)

Edward Siddens, 28, is charged with three counts of murder. (Source: KSP)

Police say a man is accused of shooting and killing his grandparents and uncle in Allen County, KY on Monday.

Kentucky State Police identified the three victims as Jimmy Neal Siddens, 73; Helen Siddens, 72; and Jimmy Neal Siddens II, 41.

The situation unfolded at a home on Ray Pardue Road near the Barren River.

Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, KSP said the suspect, 28-year-old Edward Siddens, was taken into custody in Colorado after a vehicle pursuit.

Siddens is being charged with three counts of murder, theft by unlawful taking and violation of Kentucky emergency protective order/domestic violence order. Extradition is pending.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, the Scottsville Police Department and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department in Colorado all assisted with the case.

During the investigation, nearby Barren County Schools were placed on soft lockdown, according to the system's superintendent:

From Superintendent Matthews;

Based on information provided by local law enforcement regarding events that occured in Allen County earlier today. All schools are on soft lockdown with instruction continuing as normal. There is no threat to students, this is precautionary. — Barren Co. Schools (@barrenschools) February 19, 2018

