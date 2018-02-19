Suspect charged after running over woman during robbery escape

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after she was hit by the car while trying to stop two fleeing robbery suspects.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, Louisville Metro police say two people were inside a business on Bardstown Road near Hurstbourne Parkway when they stole the tip jar and ran out. A female employee followed the pair in an attempt to stop them and was run over by their fleeing car.

After leaving the parking lot, the car hit another vehicle.

Gaige Anthony Guzman, 19, was arrested around 8:35 p.m. Feb. 18 and charged with robbery and assault. Detectives say Guzman gave them a statement admitting to his involvement.

