Work to widen I-65 section in southern Indiana nears start

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) - State officials say construction is expected to start this spring on widening a section of Interstate 65 to six lanes in southern Indiana.

The $143 million project would add a lane for both northbound and southbound traffic on a 14-mile section between U.S. 50 in Seymour and Indiana 58 near Columbus. Resurfacing work is also planned between the Indiana 58 interchange and Indiana 46 in Columbus.

The (Seymour) Tribune reports construction work on the widening is to start at Indiana 58 and move south, with completion expected in 2020.

Officials say the new lanes be built in the highway's median, which means no additional land purchases are needed.

A public meeting about the project is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn Express in Seymour.

Information from: The (Seymour) Tribune, http://www.tribtown.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.