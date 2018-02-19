UofL medical students shave heads for charity

UofL medical students, faculty and staff shaved their heads Monday for a good cause. (Source: Dale Mader/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL medical students, faculty and staff shaved their heads Monday for a good cause.

The RaiseRED's Shaved Heads event is a part of the UofL student effort to fight pediatric cancer.

Individual participants in Monday's event raised money beforehand, in hopes of passing last year's total of $4,300 raised by 12 participants.

In addition to head shaving, several students cut their hair off to be donated and made into wigs for cancer patience.

The event also included snacks, refreshments and a raffle, all benefiting RaiseRED.

