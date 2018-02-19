Suspect charged in robbery outside of federal courthouse

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man wanted for attempting to take a woman's car by force on a busy street in downtown Louisville.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2018 Roundup

The woman was approached on the morning of Jan. 30 outside the Gene Snyder Federal Courthouse in the 600 block of W. Broadway. An arrest warrant says as she got out of her car and walked toward the courthouse, the suspect, Shaheed A. Al-Uqdah, 37, of Louisville, approached her and demanded her car keys. When the victim, who was on her cell phone, ignored him and walked off, Al-Uqdah repeated the demand twice more and put his hand into his pocket indicating that he had a gun.

The woman ran into the federal courthouse and called police along with her husband. She was able to point out the man to her husband and he was able to take a picture of him and turned it over to LMPD detectives.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspect charged after running over woman during robbery escape

+ Man charged with cutting companion multiple times

+ Police: Man at bus stop stabbed over panhandling turf

Al-Uqdah was arrested Feb. 17 at Brook and Chestnut Streets and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of robbery. Bond was set at $5,000 cash.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.