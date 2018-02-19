Louisville man charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Attorney General's office continues to crack down on human trafficking in the Commonwealth, arresting and charging two people last week.

>> MUGSHOTS: February 2018 Roundup

Nigel Karl Nicholas, 51, was arrested February 16 after a Louisville home was searched by the Attorney General's Office and Louisville Metro Police's Special Victims Unit on the February 13.

Nicholas was charged with two counts of human trafficking with the victims being under 18 years of age and one count of promoting prostitution with two or more adult prostitutes.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Suspect charged in robbery outside of federal courthouse

+ Suspect charged after running over woman during robbery escape

+ Man charged with cutting companion multiple times

A 22-year-old Louisville woman was also arrested and charged with two counts of human trafficking.

Attorney General Andy Beshear confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.